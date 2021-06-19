Hanging in there. Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) shared a touching post on Friday, June 18, in honor of her and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s newborn twins amid a health scare for their baby girl.

“Happy first week of life to my sweet babies. Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles,” the 29-year-old captioned a set of ten delivery room snapshots of her baby boy, Lux, and baby girl, whose name the Bachelor couple has yet to reveal. “Can’t wait to have you both home.”

On Tuesday, June 15, the proud mom — who already shares 2-year-old daughter Alessi with the former leading man, 39 — revealed that she and her husband would be bringing Lux home, but his sister would have to stay behind in the hospital. “Today is so bittersweet. Little sis has to stay behind for now,” the designer explained via Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. [Please] say prayers for our girl. [Two thirds] of my heart right here.”

One day prior, Lauren spoke with a hospital nurse in a YouTube video, during which the health professional gave some insight about why the baby needed to continue to be monitored. “Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life,” the hospital aide explained. “Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends. When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

Arie revealed that the sweet twins had arrived on June 12, one day after their births. “@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

The Shades of Rose founder announced her second pregnancy — and revealed that the dynamic duo was expecting twins — via Instagram in December 2020. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren wrote in her post. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past [three] months … right now is no different. So so grateful.”