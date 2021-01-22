The Luyendyk Twins are coming! Bachelor alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) announced that they were expanding their family in December 2020, revealing that not one, but two babies were coming in July 2021. And the blonde beauty has been showing off pics of her growing baby bump ever since!

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren captioned her Instagram pregnancy announcement. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months … right now is no different. So so grateful.”

The couple met on the first night of The Bachelor season 22. Lauren left the ABC reality show before her now-husband proposed to fellow contestant Becca Kufrin. Arie broke off his engagement after realizing that he wanted to be Lauren. The two reconciled, officially tying the knot in January 2019 and welcoming a daughter, Alessi, in May 2019. News of the former reality star’s current pregnancy comes months after Lauren and Arie revealed in an emotional YouTube video that they suffered a miscarriage.

“A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby. We made so many plans,” their May 2020 video’s caption read. “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for. We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

When it comes to getting ready for baby No. 2 and No. 3, Arie and Lauren have kept their promise in sharing the entire pregnancy journey with fans. In January, they revealed the sex of their twins, announcing that they’re expecting a boy and a girl.

“One boy, one girl! How did we know? I think we were just hoping for that,” Lauren told viewers in a YouTube video after the couple opened the envelope learning their babies’ sexes. “Oh my gosh, that’s so cool! … Oh my gosh I’m so happy.”

While getting emotional, she said, “Since we found out we were having twins, I’ll randomly break down and start crying just because I’m so grateful.”

