Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and Carl Radkee tease the upcoming season 8 reunion, exclusively telling Life & Style that it will be a “spicy” special.

Ciara, 28, tells Life & Style that the taping was a “long day,” and Kyle, 41, agrees that it will be the “longest reunion in Summer House history.”

Amanda, 32, shares that “there were a few tears,” as well as some “laughs.” She adds, “There was obviously a lot of drama.”

While Ciara notes that there wasn’t “too much yelling” between the stars, the cast agrees that fans will be happy with how they wrap up the season. “I think everyone answers everyone’s questions, for the most part,” Amanda shares. “We will answer a lot of this stuff that everyone’s wondering, I think.”

Season 8 – which premiered in February – featured plenty of drama, including insight into the final months of Carl, 39, and Lindsay Hubbard’s engagement and Kyle and Amanda’s marital problems.

While promoting their partnership with Goldfish, Amanda and Kyle looked back at their past fight that was featured during the May 9 episode. After Amanda shared that she wanted to take a step back from his company, Loverboy, and launch a swimsuit line, Kyle wasn’t on board with the idea and quickly shut it down.

Later in the episode, Kyle tried to apologize to Amanda for his reaction. However, she gave him the cold shoulder and said she wasn’t in the right headspace to have a conversation. “I’m sorry for being concerned …” Kyle began before she said, “For yourself?”

Kyle quickly became upset and said, “F–k you.” He then called his wife a “f–king bitch” as he stormed out of the house.

“My delivery and my reaction, you know, it could have been a lot better,” Kyle admitted to Life & Style. “I think it’d been a long day. I wish I just had a mouthful of Goldfish and I didn’t answer.”

He added that there’s “more” to the situation than viewers saw play out during the episode. “I don’t think I quite understood what she was proposing,” Kyle continued. “I’d always be supportive of anything she did.”

Meanwhile, Amanda also shared an update about her current plans for the swimsuit line. “I want to do something, but I have no updates as of right now,” she explained. “I’m too busy eating Goldfish.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The stars also gushed about their partnership with Goldfish as the brand relaunched their Old Bay seasoned crackers, explaining that the snack has been included on their Hamptons house’s grocery list for years.

“You could eat Goldfish morning, afternoon and night,” Carl said about the cracker. “Anytime of day, Goldfish is perfect.”

While the season 8 finale is set to air on Thursday, May 30, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET, fans will get to see what the stars have been up to since last summer during part 1 of the reunion on Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET.