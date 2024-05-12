Summer House’s Jesse Solomon on Flirting With Paige DeSorbo

Summer House season 8 featured the addition of cast member Jesse Solomon. Shortly after his debut, he received some backlash from fans for the way he flirted with costar Paige DeSorbo. However, Jesse exclusively tells Life & Style that he “doesn’t regret” his actions.

“If I had to go back and do it again, I probably would’ve not come in so hot at the first party, but I just had no idea what I was signing up for. I wasn’t a fan of the show going into this,” Jesse, 30, explains. “I had heard Paige had a boyfriend but nobody told me that at the house so I was just acting like I would towards any person. But when people get to know me, they know I’m harmless and that it was just good-natured fun. Paige is cool, we’re homies. It had to happen – Kyle [Cook] had to call me out. “

The Bravo star also says that he and Paige’s boyfriend, Southern Charm star Craig Conovor, don’t have any beef between them.

“Craig and I are buddies – not like, call on the phone to chop it up buddies, but we communicate on the DM from time to time,” Jesse says.

Jesse previously gave Life & Style an update on how his life has changed since he joined the reality TV ranks with Summer House.

“It’s pretty similar just outside of the fact that, like, I went to the Bahamas last weekend and so many people stopped me and asked for photos, which was super cool,” the Florida native said.

However, Jesse did admit that his newfound fame led to at least one embarrassing moment for him.

“The first girl that recognized me was like, ‘Jesse Solomon?! Can I take a shot out of your chest dent?’ I was like, ‘Yes, of course!’ But then it got put on social media and everybody was like, ‘Why are you letting this random girl chug out of your chest?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, it was funny at the time,’” he ​laughed.

Jesse continued, “But yeah, I think just, like, I’m getting invited to cool events and brands are hitting me up. It’s everything you would think once you’re on reality TV.”

The financial executive also revealed how he was cast in Summer House.

“Kyle and I had met in the city and the producers reached out to me and it was a really quick process from there. They hit me up on June 14, and I was out in the Hamptons filming by July 2. It was a bang, bang play. Everybody was super great. It was like, ‘What am I doing, but why not?’ I’m really glad I did it,” he ​recalled.