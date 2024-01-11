Who Is ‘Summer House’ Star Jesse Solomon? Job and More

Summer House season 8 is a chapter of new beginnings in more ways than Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split. Fans will meet two new cast members, including Jesse Solomon, who seemingly shoots his shot at a costar who’s in a serious Bravo universe relationship.

Who Is ‘Summer House’ Star Jesse Solomon?

The new reality star “is single and always ready to mingle,” according to his Bravo.com bio. “He’s never had an issue with the ladies and doesn’t plan to start now, regardless of their relationship status. With a big milestone coming up at the end of summer, Jesse opens up to his new friends and finds solace in their support.”

What Is ‘Summer House’ Star Jesse Solomon’s Job?

Jesse works in investor relations and although he may be new to reality TV, his bio claims he is “a veteran of the Hamptons summer.”

The east coaster resides in both New York and Miami, according to his Instagram bio.

Does ‘Summer House’ Star Jesse Solomon Have Siblings?

It’s unclear how many siblings he has, but Jesse has shared photos with his older brother on Instagram.

“Congratulations to the bride and groom! Incredibly happy to have you as a sister, brutal that you have to spend the rest of your life with Rob,” he captioned a May 2017 selfie with his brother and sister-in-law.

What Happens to Jesse Solomon During ‘Summer House’ Season 8?

Jesse revealed his new gig via Instagram after the official sneak peek dropped in January 2024. During his debut in the trailer, the playboy applied sunblock to his muscles during a cast trip to the beach. Shortly after, he told costar Kyle Cooke that he was “ready to hit on the single girls” during a 4th of July backyard party.

The same night, Jesse chatted with costars Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller and he made a cheeky comment to the “Giggly Squad” podcast host – who is currently dating Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

In the scene, Jesse shared that he could fit a 12 oz. beer “in” him and Paige replied, “Good for you!” He said the same thing back to her, which led her to confusion before he continued, “I hope.”

The gang came together once again for a group dinner, where Kyle called out Jesse, asking, “You wanna rethink how hard you were hitting on her the first couple of weekends?” It’s unclear who the Loverboy founder was referring to, but fans will watch it unfold after the season premiere.

When Does ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Premiere?

The wild series returns on February 22 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the episode the following day on Peacock.