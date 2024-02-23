Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple until their marriage came crumbling down during season 13. The estranged pair have faced infidelity rumors over the years and given the fact that fans don’t know exactly what went wrong in their relationship, they are wondering if Mauricio cheated on Kyle.

Did Mauricio Umansky Cheat on Kyle Richards?

Before his marital woes with Kyle, the chat around rumorville was that Mauricio was having an affair with his wife’s RHOBH costar and good friend Dorit Kemsley. In August 2022, former “$25,000 sunglasses” friend of Dana Wilkey fueled the speculation by sharing a shady Instagram post.

“The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana wrote alongside an edited photo of Dorit and Mauricio in the movie poster for the film An Affair to Remember.

Kyle and Mauricio may have remained silent after being the topic of a public cheating accusation – but Dorit didn’t hesitate to clap back.

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” the designer wrote in the comment section. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is OK for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Dana replied via Instagram Stories, “People don’t read posts apparently … however, that said, obviously struck a nerve.”

Dorit revisited the situation at BravoCon 2023 and deemed the cheating rumors as “absolutely ridiculous” because “it hurts because they are friends of ours.”

News broke that Kyle and Mauricio separated in July 2023. The couple quickly broke their silence and denied that they were headed toward a divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on July 4, 2023. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Fans watched the pair’s marriage take a turn during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13. Kyle opened up about her and Mauricio’s distant relationship during the season premiere in October 2023 and by the time the finale rolled around, they were already having that talk with their kids.

“I feel like my kids have basically lived a fairy tale, but then I thought the article [about the separation] coming out, they felt like the rug had been pulled out from underneath them because things are worse than we let on to be,” Kyle said in a confessional.

During a conversation with Erika Jayne, Kyle admitted, “Since that article came out, I’m seeing, ‘Oh, obviously it’s because Mau cheated’ or now ‘Kyle has cheated.’ There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else. It’s really just about Mau and me. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mau and me.”

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion trailer, Andy Cohen asked Kyle if she and Mauricio “talk about divorce,” to which she tearfully nodded.

Who Has Mauricio Umansky Dated After ​His Separation From Kyle Richards?

The real estate broker sparked dating rumors with Dancing With the Stars season 32 partner Emma Slater in October 2023. The pair were photographed holding hands. However, they claimed it was platonic.

Two months later, Mauricio had a cheeky trip in Aspen with DWTS costar Lele Pons and singer Anitta.

“OK so I’ve been officially asked to be the filmer, the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans,” Mauricio said via Instagram Story of Anitta and Lele. “We are the funniest girls in the world. We know how to enjoy life, we know how to have fun,” Anitta quipped in the video. “It’s time.”

Mauricio followed up the video with a selfie of himself and the women, who were skiing in nothing but bathrobes.