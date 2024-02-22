Kyle Richards is the last original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it seems like her exit from the show may be sooner rather than later. The reality star had a rough time filming season 13 after her marriage with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky crumbled in front of viewers’ eyes. Will Kyle rise above and return to RHOBH or will she gracefully bow out of the Bravo series?

Is Kyle Richards Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

The Halloween actress opened up about her emotional time filming season 13 and admitted that she didn’t feel support from her family or costars. While reflecting on her oncamera drama, Kyle hinted at a possible exit.

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, ‘How can I continue to do this?’” Kyle told Entertainment Tonight in a story published on February 14, 2024. “Why would I put myself through this? I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months? But, obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough.”

However, the former child star shared that she ​always asks herself if she should leave RHOBH after each season wraps.

“Every year it’s like, ‘Should I? Should I?’ I remember years ago saying, after season 5, ‘I’m not doing anymore.’ Here I am. But, you know, right now it doesn’t sound so great. But I hate to even say that because who knows what I’m going to feel like in a month or two? I don’t know,” Kyle continued to the outlet. “Every season, like, do you leave on a high note, or was your season so bad you don’t ever want to come back again? I don’t know. I don’t have that answer.”

What Happened to Kyle Richards During ‘RHOBH’ Season 13?

Fans usually love seeing Kyle’s scenes with her family, including Mauricio and daughters Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky and Portia Umansky. However, their changing dynamic ​in season 13 pulled on ​viewers’ heartstrings.

Kyle unveiled her marital problems during the season 13 premiere and her onscreen dynamic with Mauricio wasn’t as lighthearted as ​usual. Before the season aired, news broke in July 2023 that the couple was separated. Kyle and the elite real estate mogul denied that they were heading toward a divorce, but they admitted that they had faced the hardest year of their marriage.

During the season, Kyle’s best friend Morgan Wade made her ​RHOBH debut and recurring appearances, ​intensified rumors that the two were dating. The Curfew actress and “Wilder Days” singer have denied that their relationship is romantic on multiple occasions.

While Kyle neared the end of filming RHOBH season 13, the news of her estranged marriage went public. Fans watched the family navigate the whispers ​on the ​show. The season concluded with a teary-eyed family meeting.

“I feel like my kids have basically lived a fairy tale, but then I thought the article [about the separation] coming out, they felt like the rug had been pulled out from underneath them because things are worse than we let on to be,” Kyle said in a confessional.

The couple’s daughter Sophia chimed in during the discussion and brought up past rumors about her parents.

“All of those other times they were just rumors that came out of nowhere, and this time we all know that you guys aren’t having the best year, so it kind of hit a little different,” she said. “And then everyone reaching out made it that much more overwhelming.”

Kyle and Mauricio have yet to file for divorce.