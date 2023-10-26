Kyle Richards has once again denied dating country singer Morgan Wade.

On the Wednesday, October 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, about the two’s relationship status amid rumors that they are romantically involved following Kyle’s separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle responded that Morgan, 28, is “one of [her] best, best friends in the world,” but brushed off the suggestion that they are anything more, comparing their relationship to that of her’s and fellow WWHL guest Teddi Mellencamp’s.

Leah Puttkammer / Stringer

“We’re all very close,” Kyle said. “I met [Morgan] through Instagram. When we met [in person] the first time, [Teddi and I] went together. And then we started a group chat.”

Kyle emphasized she and Morgan’s friendship grew “very, very close,” adding that they would be each other’s “first text of the day” “every morning” due to their “ridiculous” 4 a.m. workout routines.

The Halloween Ends actress told Andy she believes Morgan’s tattoos are the reason for the dating rumors.

“When I see these things [online], I’m like, if she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that,” she said. “I’m with my friends all the time. They don’t pay attention [to that].”

Kyle pointed out, however, that there was a time rumors she and Teddi were dating swirled.

jfizzy/Star Max / Contributor

“Although they did say that about us, too,” she quipped, pointing to Teddi. “We were accused of this as well.”

Fans began speculating about Kyle and Morgan in July after the reality star and husband Mauricio, 53, confirmed their separation.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out Kyle and Morgan’s matching tattoos and rings as evidence that they were more than friends.

In August, the duo costarred in Morgan’s steamy music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me” – a decision the friends made together to “troll the trolls.” In the music video, the pair sat together in a hot tub, fed each other fruit and nearly kissed.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time someone is in it with me, they assume we’re dating or something is going on,” Morgan shared in a behind-the-scenes interview posted to her YouTube channel at the time.

“The internet is obsessed with why I’d be friends with you,” she said to Kyle in the video. “We thought it would kind of be a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit.”

David Becker / Stringer

Kyle agreed, adding that she’s happy to give people “something to talk about.”

In an August interview with People for the release of the music video, Morgan said about the romance rumors, “The internet’s a dumb place,” and called Kyle a “good person” with whom she has a “great friendship.”

The musician continued, “She’s extremely smart when it comes to business and how to mentally ignore s–t. … She’s been such a great person to have in my corner to help me navigate stuff.”