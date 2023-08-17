Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Friendship Timeline: Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have quickly become inseparable besties ever since their friendship blossomed in February 2022.

The actress-turned-reality star slid into Morgan’s Instagram DMs after the “Run” artist’s music “spoke to” her.

“Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in June 2023. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio [Umansky].”

The Bravo couple sparked split rumors that March and reports claimed they called it quits four months later. Kyle denied the split, ​but fans began wondering if she had a romantic relationship with Morgan after all.

Kyle and Morgan made a big statement about the rumors, but it’s a long story. So, here’s their full friendship timeline amid dating rumors.