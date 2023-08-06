Just one day after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addressed dating rumors with Morgan Wade, she joined the country singer at the Lollapalooza music festival.

Kyle, 54, and eldest daughter Farrah Brittany were seen backstage posing for selfies while Morgan, 28, took to the stage at the Chicago event on Saturday, August 5, a mere 24 hours after the close friends broke their silence about swirling romantic speculation.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Morgan explained of Kyle, who is set to appear in the singer’s upcoming music video, “Fall in Love With Me.” “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

“Well if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” Kyle added.

Kyle and Morgan first connected after the reality star listened to the singer’s “Wilder Days” song on the radio. She went on to follow Morgan on social media, and the two hit it off fairly quickly. By August 2022, the pair got matching tattoos, giving fans pause about the nature of their relationship.

Not deterred by the rumors, Kyle shut down speculation that she and Morgan were more than pals, revealing in July 2023 that they “are very good friends.” Addressing their matching ink, she continued, “We have matching tattoos, too. [Morgan’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

A source further told Life & Style that Kyle’s close friendship with Morgan was forged amid personal tension in her own life, specifically regarding her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

“Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” the insider told Life & Style at the time. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio.”

Despite the repeated denials, rumors about the status of Kyle and Morgan’s relationship have continued, and were only fueled when the Real Housewives star and Mauricio addressed reports that they had split in July. Early in the month, claims surfaced that Kyle and Mauricio had split after 27 years of marriage, but she quickly denied the rumors in a statement posted several hours later.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. Kyle has since spent much of her downtime with Morgan, traveling to Aspen, Colorado, and Chicago for Lollapalooza most recently, adding fuel to the speculation fire.