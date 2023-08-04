Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade addressed ongoing dating rumors ​while announcing that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will appear in the country singer’s upcoming music video, “Fall in Love With Me.”

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Morgan, 28, explained in a behind-the-scenes video posted via Instagram on Friday, August 4. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

“Well if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” Kyle, 54, ​chimed in.

The Bravolebrity shared how her friendship with Morgan began after she discovered her song “Wilder Days” on the radio and she became an instant fan.

“I was like ‘Wow, this girl is really blowing me away with her voice and her lyrics,’” Kyle said.

The California native went on to reveal she then followed Morgan on Instagram, who DM’d her shortly after asking what led to the online follow.

Morgan and Kyle clarified the nature of their relationship one month after they sparked relationship rumors. The speculation started ​nearly one year after Morgan and Kyle became friends, as fans were shocked to find the Real Housewives legend close with a tattooed musician, who is almost 30 years younger than her. The women got matching tattoos in August 2022, convincing fans that they were more than friends.

On July 8, Kyle shut down the speculation that she and Morgan are romantically involved. “We are very good friends,” Kyle said in a video published by Page Six at the time. She also addressed the matching tattoo speculation, gesturing at best friend Teddi Mellencamp, who was sitting next to her in the car at the time that the video was recorded. “We have matching tattoos, too,” Kyle explained. “[Morgan’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Life & Style what led to Kyle and Morgan’s seemingly unlikely friendship.

“Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” the insider told Life & Style at the time. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio [Umansky].”

Kyle and Mauricio, 53, sparked split rumors in March. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kyle without an engagement ring and noticed the pair were absent from each other’s Instagram accounts in the following months. On July 3, reports claimed Kyle and Mauricio split after 27 years of marriage, but she denied the breakup rumors in a statement hours later.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Since then, Kyle, who is producing Morgan’s upcoming documentary, has seemingly been spending most of her free time with the artist. They fueled romance speculation after taking a trip to Aspen, Colorado together in August.

Kyle posted a series of Instagram photos from the trip that included a handful of appearances by the country star and captioned the post, “Best time with the best people.”