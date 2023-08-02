Kyle Richards is continuing to prove she and singer Morgan Wade are inseparable, as the BFFs were hanging out together in Aspen, Colorado, and sharing loved-up snaps with fans. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a series of photos on Tuesday, August 1, of the pair along with members of the Morgan’s band after traveling to the Rockies to see her perform. Kyle’s currently working on a documentary about the Virginia native, serving as an executive producer, but fans think something more is going on.

The reality star, 54, posed with Morgan, 28, and her team while having lunch at the French Alpine Bistro and got into the Western spirit with her outfit. She and Morgan donned matching black cowboy hats, while Kyle rocked skinny jeans tucked into black cowboy boots with a black belt featuring a large silver ornamental buckle.

The Hollywood native shared several videos of Morgan performing at a small outdoor stage, as Kyle beamed while looking at the camera before panning to show the “Met You” songstress playing the guitar and singing her heart out. “Best time with the best people,” Kyle captioned the post.

Despite Kyle stating that she and Morgan are just close friends, fans have been wondering if something more is going on, as they have traveled the world, are workout partners and have attended numerous red carpet events together after meeting in person in February 2022. Rumors hit a fever pitch when Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky shot down reports on July 3 that they had split after 27 years of marriage, but admitted, “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

Courtesy of Kyle Richards/Instagram

“Can this woman just admit to what’s happening,” one person wrote in the comments of Kyle’s post with Morgan, while another asked, “Girl when you gonna come clean about this relationship?” One fan speculated the Bravo star was confirming a romance, commenting, “So she’s going for it? She’s putting it out there now!”

Morgan has been a regular presence on Kyle’s Instagram page ever since their first meeting on February 17, 2022. In an Instagram post of the pair having lunch in Beverly Hills alongside Kyle’s daughter Alexia Umansky and friend Teddi Mellencamp, she wrote in the caption, “I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole and today we met up in person for the 1st time. The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries.”

The duo went on to get matching heart tattoos on their wrists in August 2022, and the following month, Kyle accompanied Morgan to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville. They also went as each other’s dates to a red carpet music event in Los Angeles in April 2023.

In a June 19 post captioned “Life lately …,” Kyle shared a series of photos including a workout session selfie with Morgan as well as another selfie of the pair on an Aspen getaway. Mauricio had been largely absent from Kyle’s page with the exception of a Father’s Day tribute post.

During the couple’s joint announcement clarifying they had not split, Kyle and Mauricio seemed to address possible third-party rumors while writing, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.” Four days later, Kyle told a media outlet that she and Morgan are “very good friends” but wouldn’t elaborate on the buzz about a relationship.

RHOBH executive producer Andy Cohen added more fuel to the fire about Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage allegedly collapsing, stating on July 13, “I think when you watch the new season of Beverly Hills, you’ll be less surprised [by the split].”