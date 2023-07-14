Kyle Richards‘ rumored split from husband Mauricio Umansky will make more sense once viewers tune in to the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, executive producer Andy Cohen has teased.

“I think when you watch the new season of Beverly Hills, you’ll be less surprised [by the split],” the Bravo exec, 55, told Page Six at a party for The Real Housewives of New York‘s new cast on July 13.

Andy didn’t elaborate on what fans are going to see that will make them understand why Kyle and Mauricio told fans on July 4 they weren’t divorcing but had a very difficult year together.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Kyle and Mauricio shared on their respective Instagram accounts on July 4 amid reported they were going their separate ways. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued, adding, “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

“He’s expanding his real estate empire; she’s on this personal growth journey,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about the split. “It happened gradually. Apparently, there was no huge fight, but who knows? They may be hiding a scandal.”

Kyle had been dogged by rumors about her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. The two became instant pals after meeting in February 2022 after the Bravo star became a huge fan of the Virginia native’s music.

The pair ended up spending quite a bit of time together. Kyle debuted a heart-shaped tattoo in August 2022 and Morgan started sporting nearly identical ink. The Hollywood, California, native joined the “Wilder Days” songstress on the red carpet of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, and went on vacations to Mexico and Aspen, Colorado.

Kyle and Morgan most recently appeared together at a Los Angeles red carpet music event in April 2023.

The RHOBH star had fueled rumors that there were problems in her marriage to Mauricio when she stopped wearing her diamond engagement ring in early 2023 and failed to wish her husband a happy wedding anniversary in January. In previously years, Kyle gushed about their love.

“Our family is our greatest accomplishment. I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible?? May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever,” she wrote about Mauricio in 2021.

Kyle also shared a rather dry Father’s Day message in 2023, unlike previous years where she described how much she loved Mauricio. “Happy Father’s Day. So grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad,” Kyle began in a June Instagram post. The pair share three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, all of whom were included in a carousel of photos with their father.

“Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest,” she continued, while adding a red heart emoji. “Always there for them and not knowing how to say ‘no.’ They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award.”

