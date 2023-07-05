Respect! Bethenny Frankel slammed cheating rumors surrounding fellow Real Housewife Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, said in a TikTok video on Tuesday, July 4, in response to a fan who asked her to “spill the tea” on the pair’s split. “They have raised four beautiful children. Relationships are hard in any situation, but not to mention the entertainment industry and the jaded town of Beverly Hills.”

Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky in addition to Farrah Aldjufrie, whom the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Bethenny continued, “They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family. They have traveled the world, and what an accomplishment to be together for that long regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now. But to just break it down to something scandalous is really cheap because I think it’s honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades.”

The Bravolebrity concluded her video by noting, “I’m Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family.”

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Bethenny’s statement came just hours after the Halloween actress and the real estate broker broke their silence on their split.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” the couple wrote in a joint statement via Kyle’s Instagram that day, adding, “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Kyle and Mauricio then doubled down by insisting that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they added in their statement. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Prior to their statement, cheating rumors surrounding Mauricio and country singer Morgan Wade surfaced in the last year. The two were seen in an Instagram photo working out together.

On Monday, July 3, People reported that Kyle and Mauricio split, with a source telling the publication that they have “been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.”

The outlet added that despite their split, the pair “remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Though the duo admittedly had a difficult year in their marriage, Mauricio was spotted out and about still wearing his wedding ring after they announced their breakup. Not only that, but he and Kyle even spent the 4th of July together with their kids, as the Buying Back Beverly Hills star shared a family photo with Kyle via Instagram that day.