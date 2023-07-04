Breaking their silence. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have released a joint statement about news of their separation which broke on Monday July 3. While denying divorce plans, the pair wanted to shoot down rumors that a third party was involved.

The Tuesday July 4, Instagram post on Kyle’s page began, “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

It continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.” Kyle and Mauricio then thanked fans for their love and support.

The duo, who have been married for 27 years and share three daughters, “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source close to the couple ​initially told People, which caused Kyle and Mauricio to respond to the report the following day

Fans have come to know and love the couple ever since Kyle was introduced in the first season of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She remains the only original cast member as the show heads into season 13.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Speculation became rife over the past year that the Halloween Kills actress had grown close to country singer Morgan Wade. The pair were seen in several Instagram photos together and reportedly got matching heart tattoos.

Kyle seemingly stopped wearing her diamond engagement and wedding ring set from Mauricio by the start of 2023. She was seen without the rings in a gym selfie pumping iron with Morgan. The ladies share the same trainer, Cory G Fitness.

When asked about the photo and rumors about her not wearing her wedding ring, Kyle told Page Six, “It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on. A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know,” about breakup rumors

Kyle made several other curious moves during 2023 that made fans worry if everything was OK in her marriage. She didn’t share a post in honor of her and Mauricio’s January wedding anniversary. In years past she shared gushing tributes, including a 2021 post where she wrote in the caption, “I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible??” while adding, “I love you forever,” about her real estate broker husband.

The Bravolebrity also did not mention her love for Mauricio in a June 18 Father’s Day tribute as she did in years past. Instead, Kyle simply spoke of how she was “grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad.”