Family goals. Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky’s marriage is an RHOBH fan favorite, but their relationship with their kids is even better! Viewers have seen the pair’s daughters grow up since the series premiere in 2010 and some of them star in shows of their own. Keep reading to learn more about Kyle and Mauricio’s children and get details inside their family life.

How Many Kids Do Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have?

The reality stars, who wed in 1996, welcomed Alexia Umansky five months after they got married and later gave birth to Sophia Umansky in 2000. Kyle and Mauricio’s youngest daughter, Porsha Umansky, joined the family in 2008.

Before her relationship with the worldwide real estate broker, Kyle gave birth to her first child, daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, in 1988, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

That being said, Farrah considers both Guraish and Mauricio her dads and is grateful she never felt a “separation or divide” between her parents.

“[Guraish is] very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends. I always say I have two dads; they both raised me. They both get along amazingly. They’ve done [real estate] deals together. My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time. We all get together, he comes to our house for Christmas, Thanksgiving, it’s all good,” she told The DailyDish in 2016. “It’s funny ’cause I’m an only child at one house and then I have this huge family at this other house, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds.”

Mauricio does not have children outside of his marriage with the Halloween actress.

What Have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Said About Their Kids?

Kyle and Mauricio gush over their beautiful daughters at any chance they can get!

Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Porsha have grown from kids to flourishing young adults (to full-grown adults) on TV and RHOBH have seen both happy and sad times in their family. TBH, their family dynamic is picture-perfect, but their clan changed once Alexia and Sophia left home to attend college.

Kyle, Mauricio and the rest of the gang went to Arizona to properly send off Alexia to the University of Arizona during RHOBH season 5, which aired in 2015. Although the episode was full of teary eyes, the family had an especially hard time when they dropped Sophia off to attend The George Washington University in Washington D.C. during season 10.

After the three eldest kids were living out of the house, Mauricio gushed about the perks of being a girl dad.

“Growing up I always thought I was going to have a whole soccer team of sons. Instead, I got all these gorgeous girls!! I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Happy Holidays from my family to yours,” the Netflix star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of their precious 2020 Christmas card.

Kyle, for her part, praised her three eldest daughters for being “smart together” and gushed that they “make her proud every day.”

“Today my girls @sophiakylieee & @alexiaumansky were shooting their interviews for #BuyingBeverlyHills I had to keep quiet while cameras were rolling like they have done for 13 years while I shot my interviews for #RHOBH,” Kyle captioned a June 2023 video of her daughters. “To see them sitting there doing what I have done for so long, rummaging through my closet while scrambling to find an outfit that would be approved by the network and stressing about questions being thrown at them was wild to say the least. This wasn’t a goal of theirs … they’re businesswomen. But sometimes in life there are unexpected detours that take you places you never would have gone.”

Keep scrolling to meet Kyle and Mauricio’s daughters!