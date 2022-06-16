The cast members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are always up for a nip or a tuck, with the best plastic surgeons in the country so close by. Kylie Richards has been open about the work she’s had done, but her most recent procedure was accidentally revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when the host asked about a secret breast reduction she recently underwent.

During a June 15, 2022, appearance on the show, Andy casually asked, “‘How’s the breast reduction working out?” seemingly unaware that Kyle had not publicly discussed the procedure yet. The Bravo star looked mortified as she put her hands up to her low-cut black gown and cuttingly replied, “Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy. Thank you.”

Andy looked horrified, telling her “Oh! Oh my God! I thought you’ve talked about it! No, no!” as she replied she hadn’t. But since the cat was out of the bag, Kyle went on to discuss her surgery and if she had ever undergone a breast augmentation.

“I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants. I had double D’s, no implants. I still don’t have an implant, but I went in and I said: ‘I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever wanna wear a bra ever again in my life,’ and here I am!” Kyle dished.

The OG RHOBH star’s revealing outfit showed she still had an ample bust, as she admitted, “you can’t really tell” that she underwent a breast reduction because “they’re so swollen,” sharing that she had the procedure one “three weeks ago.”

Kyle then promised the audience, “I have never lied about anything I’ve done and I never, ever will, just so you guys know.”

The reality star admitted to getting a nose job in 2020 after fans claimed her face looked “different.” In an Instagram Stories post, Kyle wrote, “Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face … here is your answer. I fixed my nose.”

“I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So, I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip,” Kyle, who had her first rhinoplasty in 2006, continued.

That same year, Kyle shot down speculation she had a face lift, though she admitted in 2015 to receiving “minimal” Botox injections.

The brunette beauty also confessed to getting liposuction in 2012. “After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away!” she told Us Weekly in 2013, adding, “I’m very happy with the results!”

Kyle told Life & Style exclusively in 2020 about why she’s always gone public with the work she’s had done, “To me, when I see people who are looking perfect and pretending like that’s just the way it is … it gives me rage,” she explained, adding, “I’m honest about that because we all are so hard on ourselves as it is.”

Scroll down for photos of Kyle’s plastic surgery work.