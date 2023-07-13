Morgan Wade became known for more than just her country music singing career after she grew close to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards prior to her rumored separation from Mauricio Umansky. Keep reading for details on her job, net worth, health journey and more.

What Does Morgan Wade Do for a Living?

The alt-country singer and her band, Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers, released their debut album in 2018 called Puppets With My Heart. She moved on as a solo artist the following year with the release of her single “The Night.” Morgan’s first album as a solo singer, Reckless, dropped in March 2021. In April 2022, Morgan made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

“I’ve been writing songs for as long as I can remember. I started playing the violin at the age of seven, and eventually stopped and moved on to the guitar. I started playing music live when I was 19, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Morgan told Wonderland magazine in March 2022. In addition to revealing that her biggest musical inspiration is Elvis, she also shared her fears when it came to her first solo album.

“I was extremely nervous to release Reckless. You only get one debut, and I had worked really hard on the record. I knew it was a very vulnerable record as well so there was added pressure when I thought about that,” she explained.

What Is Morgan Wade’s Net Worth?

According to multiple outlets, she has a net worth of $7 million.

Where Is Morgan Wade From?

She was born and raised in the tiny town of Floyd, Virginia, which had a population of less than 500 people in the 2010 census. Her birthday is December 10, 1994.

When Did Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards Become Friends?

Kyle revealed she was a major fan of Morgan in a February 2022 Instagram post. The photo showed the pair sitting together while having lunch in Beverly Hills alongside Kyle’s daughter, Alexia Umansky, and friend Teddi Mellencamp,

“I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole and today we met up in person for the 1st time. The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries,” the Bravo star wrote in the caption.

Courtesy of Morgan Wade/Instagram

Their friendship continued as Kyle went as Morgan’s date to the Americana Music Awards in September 2022. They also took vacations together to Italy and Mexico. The “Wilder Days” artist joined Kyle as she taped a RHOBH getaway in Aspen, Colorado, where they shared a selfie.

Kyle debuted heart tattoo on her wrist in an August 31, 2022, Instagram post and it wasn’t long before fans noticed Morgan got the same art inked on her as well.

There was speculation that Morgan and Kyle were more than close friends when the Bravolebrity and her husband Mauricio address reports about their alleged separation in July 2023. ​”In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Kyle wrote via Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The Hollywood native implied there was no cheating or third party involved, adding, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Why Is Morgan Wade Getting a Double Mastectomy?

She revealed in May 2023 that she had tested positive for a gene linked to higher risks of developing breast cancer. “I had the BRCA gene, it’s a breast cancer gene so I’m having a double mastectomy in November,” Morgan revealed to Page Six at the time. “I’m going really hard up until November, so then, November and December I have off to rest.”