Country singer Morgan Wade has been taking over the music space since her debut album, Puppets with My Heart, was released in 2018. However, the Academy of Country Music Awards nominee is now opening up about her personal life.

The “Wilder Days” revealed in May 2023 that she tested positive for the BRCA — an abbreviation for Breast Cancer — gene, which has “been found to impact a person’s chances of developing breast cancer,” according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

“I had the BRCA gene, it’s a breast cancer gene so I’m having a double mastectomy in November,” Morgan revealed to Page Six at the time. “I’m going really hard up until November, so then, November and December I have off to rest.”

Who Is Morgan Wade?

The country music songstress released her debut album in 2018, and has had a major rise to fame since then. In March 2021, she dropped the Reckless record under her Thirty Tigers, Arista Nashville label before transitioning to Sony Music Nashville. The Virginia native is set to release her third record, Psychopath, in August 2023.

“It’s definitely different,” she told U.K.’s Express in May 2023 of the forthcoming album. “But not crazy-different from Reckless. I think it’s a good progression. It’s not the same — you don’t wanna keep putting out the same product — but it’s not so far in the left field. It’s a continuation in a good way.”

Since dropping multiple albums, Morgan has been nominated for both an Americana Music Honors & Award and Academy of Country Music Award.

What Is Morgan Wade’s Net Worth?

Morgan’s net worth is unknown.

Does Morgan Wade Have Breast Cancer?

While speaking with Page Six, Morgan revealed that her mom and “little cousin” both had breast cancer, noting that she received the news of her BRCA gene in 2022.

“I’ll be fine,” she told the publication, noting that she’s also “feeling fine” about the entire situation.

“I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out,” she added. “That’s my only qualm about it.”