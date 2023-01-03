Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning country-pop duo Dan+Shay is starting out 2023 as a whole new man. In a January 2 Instagram post, the “Speechless” singer revealed that he’s lost 50 pounds over the past six months and flaunted his fab new body in a side-by-side transformation photo.

The Arkansas native, 31, looked fit and trim in a shirtless bathroom mirror selfie, with a firm stomach and impressive arm muscles. Shay paired it next to another mirror selfie where he appeared to be out of shape. Even Shay’s face showed off the results of his weight loss, with his jawline now looking strongly pronounced.

“Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you,” the “Tequila” crooner captioned the before and after photos.

His weight loss was applauded by fellow country superstars. Carrie Underwood commented, “You should be proud!” while Thomas Rhett noted how he looks unrecognizable these days from his former self. “Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother … incredible,” the “Half of Me” singer wrote.

Since Shay’s weight loss has come over a longer period of time, many fans didn’t realize how drastic his slim down was, but he’s been documenting his fitness and getting in shape over the past six months. In a December 2, 2022, Instagram selfie video, he walked up to a mirror wearing a tank top and asked, “Excuse me ma’am, do you have your tickets to the gun show?” then flexed his arm to show off his impressive biceps, making shooting noises as he curled his arm. He sweetly wrote, “Things I send my wife” above the video.

Shay has been with wife Hannah Billingsley since March 2015, when they met after Dan+Shay performed near her home in Arkansas. After more than a year of dating the pair got engaged in August 2016. A few months later, Shay and Hannah found out they were expecting their first child.

“Growing up as we both did, in conservative small towns with traditional parents, we were terrified to confess our new status as parents-to-be,” Hannah wrote about the surprise pregnancy in a blog. “However, despite the stress and the surprise of the situation, babies are blessings and we knew this child would be SO loved by all.”

The couple welcomed son Asher in February 2017, and tied the knot in October of that year. Shay and Hannah added to their family with the birth of a second son, Ames Alexander, in February 2020.

Scroll down for photos from Shay’s weight loss transformation.