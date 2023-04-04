Country music singers love wearing shorts, whether it’s a glam look for an awards show or cutoffs and Daisy Dukes while they enjoy life off stage.

Carrie Underwood is the undisputed queen of sexy legs in the country genre, and she been flashing her ultra-toned gams for years. In April 2023, she hit the CMT Awards’ red carpet in a heavy, long-sleeved sequin jacket, but her short shorts showed off her long, bronzed legs.

The “Cry Pretty” singer also loves performing in cutoff shorts, where she maneuvers the stage so that her toned muscles are on display. Carrie never misses a chance at leg day when it comes to working out. Her favorite exercises are squats, lunges and deadlifts, the Grammy winner’s personal trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape magazine in April 2022.

“Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does,” Eve explained to the publication, adding, “Carrie understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage. Working out is self-care and her ‘me time.’”

To get legs like Carrie’s, Eve revealed some of the best fitness methods to achieve them. “Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curl and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-to’s because of the great pump they give you,” she explained.

Kelsea Ballerini is another country star who loves wearing shorts both on the red carpet and in concert. She works with Nashville trainer Erin Oprea, who revealed to Women’s Health in 2018 how she keeps her legs looking so fabulous.

“We exercise with weights, then without weights, and challenge the muscles in different ways. You have to hit all angles,” Erin told the publication of the “Heartfirst” singer’s gym time. While it may be challenging and grueling, Erin’s clients are grateful for the outcome. “It’s hard work. Everyone hates me when they’re coming in but loves me when they’re leaving,” she explained.

Miranda Lambert loves nothing more than wearing cutoff denim shorts when she’s not working. The “Kerosene” singer donned Daisy Dukes throughout a road trip of the Western United States in the summer of 2022, where she enjoyed hiking in the deserts and mountains, kayaking and barbeques with her husband, Brendan McLouglin, and their close friends. Miranda shared the photos on Instagram, letting fans take a look at her incredible legs, as well as her amazing vacation.

