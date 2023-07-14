Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky admitted to going through the most “challenging” time in their 27-year marriage amid a reported split. Keep reading for details on cheating rumors, what the pair have said and clues they might have been drifting apart.

What Have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Said About Their Reported Split?

After numerous news outlets reported on July 3 that the pair had separated but were still living under the same roof, Kyle and Mauricio put out a statement via Instagram the following day about where thing stood.

“In regards to the news that came out about us… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” the duo wrote while admitting they were having problems. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The pair went on to seemingly shoot down rumors that there was a third party or cheating involved. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued, adding, “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

What Will Viewers See on the Upcoming Season of ‘RHOBH’?

The issues in the marriage will become apparent, according to executive producer Andy Cohen. “I think when you watch the new season of Beverly Hills, you’ll be less surprised [by the split],” the Bravo exec teased to Page Six on July 13.

What Is the Status of Kyle Richards’ Friendship With Morgan Wade?

The reality star and the country singer became fast friends after meeting for the first time in February 2022, when Kyle gushed over how she was a major fan of the “Take Me Away” songstress. They soon bonded and were seen out together at public events in the months that followed.

Kyle appeared with Morgan on the red carpet of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2022, and the pair went as each other’s dates to a red carpet music event in Los Angeles in April 2023. Fans began to wonder if there was more than friendship involved when Kyle showed off a new heart-shaped tattoo on her wrist in August 2023, and Morgan was seen shortly thereafter with the same body art.

When the Bravolebrity shared an Instagram photo carousel on June 19, 2023, titled, “Life lately,” Morgan popped up in several photos while Mauricio was nowhere to be seen. Kyle shared a gym selfie of the two women working out together, as well as another selfie of the ladies on an Aspen, Colorado, getaway.

Morgan has been equally open about showing photos of their friendship on Instagram. In January 2023, she shared a photo sitting on Kyle’s lap aboard a private plane with the caption, “Much needed trip. Now back to work.” The following month, the “Wilder Days” singer documented a visit she took with Kyle to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Courtesy of Morgan Wade/Instagram

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy Hiding a ‘Scandal’?

“He’s expanding his real estate empire; she’s on this personal growth journey,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about the rumored split. “It happened gradually. Apparently, there was no huge fight, but who knows? They may be hiding a scandal.”

Did Kyle Richards Ignore Mauricio Umansky on Recent Life Milestones?

Kyle neglected to share an Instagram post marking their wedding anniversary in January 2023, which was atypical of her past behavior. In 2021 she gushed, “May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience and create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever,” to her husband. The Hollywood, California, native posted a somewhat dry Father’s Day message in June 2023, writing, “So grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad,” while not directly mentioning her feelings towards him.