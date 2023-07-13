Say it ain’t so! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are officially separating following 27 years together. “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the couple said, announcing the sad news in a joint statement on July 4. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously.” While they insist that any claims they are divorcing are untrue, Life & Style’s source reveals that Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, have been drifting apart for months. “He’s expanding his real estate empire; she’s on this personal growth journey,” says the source. “It happened gradually. Apparently there was no huge fight, but who knows? They may be hiding a scandal.”

Before news of their split broke, the internet was set ablaze with rumors that Kyle is dating country singer Morgan Wade. After meeting last February, the two have been spending a lot of time together, walking red carpets, working out and going on vacation. Morgan, 28, and the Beverly Hills Housewife even appear to have gotten matching heart tattoos. As for whether they’re more than friends, “Kyle hasn’t given specifics,” the source says. “It’s going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out.