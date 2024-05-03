Jennifer Lopez Flashes Abs Amid Marital Issues With Ben

Jennifer Lopez flashed the internet with her rock-hard abs via Instagram amid her marital issues with husband Ben Affleck.

The A-lister shared the skin-baring photo on Thursday, May 2, as she wore a comfy sweatpants and crop top lounge set. J. Lo, 54, may not have captioned the picture, but it was clear she shared it amid the release of the “Waiting For Tonight” remix with Fisher. In fact, she even tagged the DJ in the post.

One day prior, Life & Style reported that the “honeymoon is definitely over” in J. Lo and husband Ben’s marriage. “The feeling is if they want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior,” an insider exclusively shared.

The couple, who wed in 2022, are currently living bicoastal as J. Lo is working away in The Big Apple and Ben, 51, is filming the Accountant sequel in Los Angeles.

According to the insider, “This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while and they’re both dealing with it in different ways.”

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

J. Lo and Ben picked up where they left off in May 2021 after they called off their engagement almost two decades earlier. During their lengthy split, they entered respective marriages and had children. The Selena actress shares twins Emme and Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben welcomed kids Violet, Fin and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They rekindled their romance after Jen’s 2021 split from Alex Rodriguez and Ben’s 2018 divorce from Garner.

Bennifer got married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and officially walked down the aisle in Ben’s private Georgia estate that September. Jennifer and the Air actor’s nuptials had an all-white dress code for their celebrity guests including Matt Damon.

While the Hollywood stars have a close-knit blended family, Jennifer talks “nonstop” with Ben about having a child together.

“She nagged him until he went along with it. Ben was completely happy with the blended family they already have — but he loves kids, that’s why he agreed to having another. At the end of the day, he wants Jennifer to be happy,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style in April.

The source revealed that “Jennifer is obsessing over every detail” and “she intends to interview surrogate candidates herself and see where they live and be at every doctor’s appointment.”

“She talks about it nonstop. Ben figures it’s easier to go along with her, but he’s realizing what he’s gotten himself into,” the source explained. “It’s just going to get more hectic!”