Khloé Kardashian slammed claims that she Photoshopped her legs in a recent bikini photo.

The TV personality, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, April 29, to share a picture of herself wearing a black bikini and skirt cover-up as she looked at her phone while on a yacht. “No Doubt,” she captioned the snapshot.

While many fans rushed to the comments section to note how great Khloé looked, one social media user accused her of altering the photo. “I think the edit didn’t [help] much because both legs are different,” the person commented.

Before many fans could weigh in on the accusations, Khloé chimed in to insist that she didn’t edit the photo. “Lol that’s my legs. I have two different legs,” she wrote. “They will be different. And one of them has had three knee surgeries but I love them.”

However, some people didn’t accept Khloé’s response. After another person pointed out the lack of muscle definition in her calves, the mother of two replied, “Ha! I say this all the time. I legit don’t have calves and I jump rope all the time but I’m not pressed about it ha! Thanks though.”

Khloé has gotten used to critics accusing her of editing her photos over the years. In March, the Good American founder was accused of Facetuning her image in a photo with friend Erin Paxton. Khloé wore glam makeup and pulled her long hair back behind a headband in the snapshot. Shortly after she shared the photo, several fans pointed out that her face was completely smooth and wrinkle-free.

“Khlo I love u but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face,” one person wrote in response to the photo, while another added, “This one is baaaaad.”

Not only has Khloé faced backlash for altering her photos, but she has also been slammed for encouraging unrealistic beauty standards. In April, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach.

“This post is for me to be motivated! Come on Khloé! You got this,” she wrote alongside the photo on April 16. “Time to turn up the cardio and weights.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Shortly after she shared the post, many fans took to the comments section to call the caption “weird.” One social media user wrote, “Please consider the thousands of little girls seeing this and how it could affect their self-esteem. Love your body. You are missing an opportunity to create a movement of self love and acceptance for women and girls of all ages.”

Meanwhile, another fan urged Khloé to consider her “millions of fans across the world, many of those being young, impressionable women.”

“This is not how someone with influence should use their platform! As many of us know, we have watched you grow up with crippling self-esteem issues, which we hope you are working on,” they continued. “But promoting the idea that this body, or any body, isn’t good enough is dangerous. And you should know better. This just doesn’t sit with us.”