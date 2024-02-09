In the last week of January, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account showed the Skims founder skiing in Aspen, getting gussied up by a full glam squad, and showing off the 130 Balenciaga bags in her closet (as part of her new gig as a brand ambassador for the design house). Sister Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, joined the “mob wife” trend on social media, posting posh pictures of herself wearing furs over a Gucci bikini in the snow.

Between them, the sisters boast a staggering 675M Instagram followers, and for those fans they always project an image of having it all … but that’s not actually the case. “Although Kim and Khloé have everything that money can buy, they don’t have love,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Men are running the other way! The sisters both talk about how desperate they are for a date.”

Following her high-profile 2021 split from husband No. 3, Kanye West, Kim, 43, rebounded with comedian Pete Davidson, 30, then was linked to a bevy of athletes — including Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, 31, and Chicago Bulls basketball player Torrey Craig, 33. Nothing’s panned out. “Kim blames it on her busy schedule,” says the insider, noting that “too picky” Khloé, 39, seemingly hasn’t dated anyone since news broke that baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her for the umpteenth time in 2021. “Neither wants their heart broken again, but no one’s even attempting to hit Kim or Khloé up.”

However, Kim sparked rumors that she and Odell might still be an item when they both attended Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party on February 2.

According to the source, their single status isn’t for lack of effort on the siblings’ parts. “It’s impossible for them to meet men,” says the source. “They’ve tried the dating apps, friends introducing them, nothing appears to work. A part of them feels like guys are simply too intimidated — especially since Kim became a billionaire — but then they also feel like maybe the sisters just have way too much baggage. It’s a no-win situation. Kim and Khloé joke that they’ve even lowered their standards, and still no one comes knocking.”

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA

Indeed, the source claims Kim has deleted her infamous long list of attributes Mr. Right has to possess from her phone. “Now she dreams of having a regular guy, someone who doesn’t care about Hollywood or fame,” says the insider. “Khloé, too. She wants to date a guy who isn’t an athlete — she’d take a blue- collar guy, maybe a contractor or gym owner with a steady business. They’ve discussed going on double dates together, maybe with doctors or out-of-town businessmen, real estate agents, brothers or good friends. At this point, anyone will do!”