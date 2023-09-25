Pete Davidson’s love life has captured the attention of fans ever since he was linked to Ariana Grande in 2018. After the pair called off their engagement in October of that year, the Saturday Night Live alum has gone on to have many high-profile romances. He was most recently linked to Madelyn Cline, which has left many fans wondering about their rumored relationship.

Are Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Dating?

Speculation that the comedian and Outer Banks star are dating began in September.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” an insider told Us Weekly on September 22. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

What Have Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Said About Their Relationship?

Despite spending quality time together, neither Pete nor Madelyn have confirmed the status of their relationship.

However, Madelyn was spotted supporting Pete at his stand-up comedy show, “Pete Davidson Live,” at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on September 23. A source told Page Six that the pair “spent a majority of their time” at the Allē Lounge on 6 during their evening together.

Who Else Has Pete Davidson Dated?

Pete has been romantically linked to several A-listers over the years. In addition to Ariana, the Staten Island native has dated Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders.

News of his romance with Madelyn comes one month after it was revealed that Pete and Chase called it quits after less than one year of dating. “There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Getty Images (2)

Who Else Has Madelyn Cline Dated?

Similar to Pete, Madelyn’s love life has also been a hot topic among fans over the years.

She previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes from 2020 until 2021 and went on to date Zack Bia and Jackson Guthy.

Madelyn was first linked to Jackson in June 2022, though she didn’t share insight about their relationship until she discussed the home “she shares with her boyfriend and dogs” during an interview with The Cut in December of that year.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress seemingly confirmed they split in July 2023 when fans noticed she unfollowed Jackson on Instagram.