Maria Georgas was a fan-favorite on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor and many thought she would be the franchise’s next Bachelorette. While Jenn Trann was given the honor, fans are curious if the Canada native was offered the lead role but declined.

Did Maria Georgas Turn Down ‘The Bachelorette’?

In a TikTok shared by fan account Bachelor Data, screenshots show that Maria was allegedly extended the lead role but refused the offer.

In the snaps, Lauren Hollinger, who appeared alongside her sister Allison Hollinger, on Joey’s season of The Bachelor, replied to a DM from a viewer that expressed disappointment in Maria not being the Bachelorette.

“She turned it down,” Lauren replied in the screenshots. “But still happy for Jenn!!!”

How Did Maria Georgas Respond to Jenn Tran Being ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jenn had Maria’s full support after being named the latest lead in the franchise.

“Couldn’t be happier,” Maria captioned an Instagram Story of the two ABC personalities on March 26. In the clip taken from the Women Tell All special, Maria donned a kissy face while Jenn smiled sweetly to the camera.

In another slide, Maria gushed over how worthy Jenn was of the title role.

“When I tell you how happy I am for her, you best believe it. We were always there for each other. Always,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “So I’ll be cheering for her on every step of the way. She deserves this moment and it’s HERS. The representation alone is doing so many little girls proud who can look up and see a beautiful Asian woman bless our screens. You go Jenn!! Go get your man!!!”

Who Else Was in the Running of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Most notable was Joey’s runner-up, Daisy Kent. After her heartbreaking split from the Hawaii native during the finale, fans felt she was excellent for the role.

However, Daisy declined the honor while on After the Final Rose as she felt she wasn’t “ready” to jump into the new adventure.

“I’m leaving this whole experience happier than when I came in, and that’s because every single woman in the house,” Daisy told host Jesse Palmer. “I’m healthy and I’m happy, and I haven’t had those two things in a really long time, and so right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love, and so, right now, no, I’m not ready, and that’s okay, and I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

Other deserving candidates included Lexi Young and Rachel Nance.

When Does Jenn’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere?

Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette will reportedly start airing in July.