Kelsey Anderson is spilling the tea on *that* car ride with Daisy Kent on the season finale of The Bachelor. In an unprecedented move, the ladies drove in the same vehicle to the final rose ceremony on the Monday, March 25, episode.

“It looked really awkward and it wasn’t as awkward as it looked,” Kelsey, 25, confirmed on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. The ladies held hands in the back of the car as they were taken to where Joey Graziadei was waiting.

Upon arriving at the beach, Daisy, 25, was the first one to exit the vehicle. She had already come to the conclusion that she wasn’t going to be picked and she let Joey, 28, know that she was aware of how he was feeling. The account executive chose not to let Joey walk her out and she gave Kelsey a supportive hug before leaving. The tennis instructor then proposed to Kelsey.

“[Kelsey] told me after, when we were leaving. She was like, ‘You know, me and Daisy rode in the car together,’” Joey dished, adding that it “was the craziest thing” for him to hear. “I was like, ‘What? That’s not a thing.’ So all of that was a surprise for me to finally see too.”

The decision to have the ladies travel to the rose ceremony together came after Daisy paid Kelsey a visit in her hotel room before the big night. The Minnesota native wanted to know if Kelsey had gotten “validation” from Joey about a possible future together on their last date. When the New Orleans resident admitted that Joey did give her that validation, Daisy realized that she was not the season winner.

“He’s not talking about that potential future with us,” Daisy admitted. “I feel like he’s being measured and careful, honestly. If I’m being 100 percent honest, I don’t think it’s me.”

Daisy filled Kelsey in on all of this before the rose ceremony, which took away the element of surprise when Joey popped the question. However, Kelsey has no hard feelings toward her friend for how she handled things.

“I think that I went back and forth at the very beginning of, like, ‘Oh, I really, I don’t know. Did I want that? Did I not?’” she admitted. “But at the end of the day, it’s what happened. And I know that she had really good intent and I think that it did take a little bit of the stress off my shoulders going in. So I do appreciate Daisy and I think that she’s a wonderful woman.”

Joey and Kelsey are now ready to start the next chapter of their lives together. After spending some time in New Orleans, the couple is planning on moving to New York City this summer. Meanwhile, Daisy turned down the opportunity to become the next lead of The Bachelorette.

“I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love,” she explained. “And so, right now, no. I’m not ready. And that’s OK. And I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”