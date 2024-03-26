Things didn’t work out between Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent on season 28 of The Bachelor. During the finale episode on March 25, 2024, the pair ended their relationship at the final rose ceremony. What happened?

Why Did The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent Split?

Joey and Daisy split after she realized that his connection with fellow final two contestant Kelsey Anderson was stronger. During her final date with the tennis instructor, Daisy said that something “felt off” and came to the conclusion that Kelsey was going to be the final pick.

“Everything just feels like so heavy on me right now and it hasn’t felt like that when I’ve been around him ever,” she said during a confessional. “Right now, I just feel like … I feel like it might not be us because I’m just used to not being chosen. I’m used to someone loving me but still not wanting me.”

When Did The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent Split?

The exes split during the final rose ceremony on season 28 of The Bachelor, which was filmed in the fall of 2023 in Tulum, Mexico, and aired on March 25, 2024.

Before Joey could break up with Daisy at the rose ceremony, she told him that she knew where she stood. However, that didn’t make the breakup any less heartbreaking for the former Hawaii resident. It was clear that doubt in their relationship first started to set in for Daisy during her final date with Joey.

“I’m feeling a huge mix of emotions. I’ve done everything that I can do so now it’s up to him to figure out what he wants,” Daisy said at the time. “But I feel like with him there might be something just missing a little bit with me. Now I feel like I’m just thinking and getting in my head. I love him and I want to be with him in the end, so it would hurt if it’s not me. But if I’m being 100 percent honest, I don’t think it’s me.”

What Was the ‘Unprecedented’ Ending on Season 28 of ‘The Bachelor’?

The final two are generally kept separated during the last week of filming. However, Daisy made an unprecedented move by visiting Kelsey ahead of the final rose ceremony. The two had become close friends while filming and Daisy wanted to fill her in on how she thought things were going to end. Daisy told Kelsey there was something “missing” between her and Joey and there was no “validation” for her on their final date. What happened next was truly shocking.

The final two contestants decided to head to the final rose ceremony together in the same car in a truly surprising scene. Daisy got out of the car first to speak with Joey. Kelsey remained in the car.

“I do love you, but the thing is, you’re not going to choose me,” Daisy told Joey at the podium. “The last couple days I realized that you’re not my person and I know that you know that. And as much as that hurts I know you said you want the best for me so I’m gonna do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.”

Joey immediately broke down in tears, telling Daisy, “You don’t understand how special you truly are,” before she walked off to say her goodbyes to Kelsey.

What Happened Between Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent on ‘The Bachelor’?

Before their finale breakup, Joey and Daisy had a whirlwind romance on The Bachelor. They hit it off right away and the Minnesota native was given the very first one-on-one date of the season during week two.

On the date, Daisy quickly got vulnerable with Joey and opened up about losing her hearing and wearing a cochlear implant. Their connection continued to develop in the subsequent weeks, which led to another one-on-one date in week seven.

Following their alone time in Canada, Joey gave Daisy a rose, which solidified that she would be taking him to meet her family. He connected with the Kents in Minnesota during the week of hometown visits.

The next week, Daisy was one of the final three women and headed to Tulum for fantasy suites. She and Joey spent the night together and said that they were “falling in love” with each other.

After she met his family during the final week, Daisy confessed that she “loved” Joey and it “hurt.” For their final date, they connected with their spiritual sides with meditation. During the last date, Daisy admitted she was “frustrated” because she had “so much to say.” However, at the end of the season, Joey’s heart ultimately was with Kelsey.