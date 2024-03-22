Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson became close friends while dating the same man on The Bachelor. Joey Graziadei’s final two contestants showed off their friendship in behind-the-scenes photos from filming the reality show.

In a Thursday, March 21, TikTok video, Daisy, 25, shared two photos of herself and Kelsey, 25, smiling, followed by two more pictures that showed them goofing around. “We had to [sic] much fun,” she captioned the post. In one shot, they sprawled out on the floor of a hotel room, and in another, they made silly faces for the camera.

The finale of season 28 of The Bachelor airs on March 25 and will feature Joey, 28, choosing between Daisy and Kelsey. Internet sleuths have been speculating for weeks that Kelsey is the tennis instructor’s final choice, as she and Joey previously shared social media posts that appeared to be taken in the same backyard.

daisyykent/TikTok

However, the show has teased an “unprecedented” ending to the season. Previews have shown Joey getting upset at the final rose ceremony and seemingly walking away from the podium with a rose still left there. One sneak peek also featured Daisy telling the cameras, “I just felt like something was, like, a little off with us. And it shouldn’t feel this way.”

Before making his final choice and potentially proposing, Joey will introduce Kelsey and Daisy to his family and have one final date with each of them. “I’m falling in love with both Daisy and Kelsey,” he said in a finale preview. “And I could see a future with both of them.” Heading into the final episode, Kelsey has already told Joey that she’s “in love” with him, while Daisy said that she’s “falling in love.”

The former college athlete recently said that he’s ready for the season to end so he can stop hearing fan theories about what happens. “It’s a lot to go through,” he admitted to Us Weekly. “It’s a lot to take in from time to time and I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there. Whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories … I’m ready for it to all be [put] to rest.”

During the finale, which was filmed several months ago in the fall of 2023, Joey will appear live with host Jesse Palmer to give updates on where things stand today. He will also come face-to-face with his runner-up and make his public debut with his final pick (assuming they’re still together)!

The Bachelor finale airs on ABC March 25 at 8 p.m. ET.