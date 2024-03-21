The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson Is a Bikini Babe! See Photos of Joey’s Finalist in Swimsuits

Kelsey Anderson is the ultimate bikini babe! The Bachelor season 28 finalist has posted tons of swimsuit photos on her Instagram, featuring shots of her rocking a bikini at the beach, pool and more.

From trips to Costa Rica and Punta Cana to springtime pool days in Louisiana, Kelsey always knows how to keep it stylish in a two-piece.