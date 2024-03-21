Kelsey Anderson is the ultimate bikini babe! The Bachelor season 28 finalist has posted tons of swimsuit photos on her Instagram, featuring shots of her rocking a bikini at the beach, pool and more.
From trips to Costa Rica and Punta Cana to springtime pool days in Louisiana, Kelsey always knows how to keep it stylish in a two-piece.
Off the Grid
“One like and I won’t come back,” Kelsey captioned a series of photos from a 2023 trip to Costa Rica. She posed in a pink bikini top and crochet skirt on the getaway.
Boat Day
Kelsey’s strapless bikini was visible through her white cover-up as she posed on a boat. Her summery look was complete with sunglasses and a ponytail.
Ahoy!
The New Orleans resident’s “OOTD” was a blue bikini in a photo from a 2021 vacation to Florida. She paired the look with a sailor’s hat.
Pink Princess
Kelsey lounged by a pool in Louisiana while wearing a pink string bikini and head scarf in an April 2021 Instagram post.
Island Girl
Kelsey looked like she was having the time of her life during a trip to Punta Cana in February 2021. She was the ultimate island girl in her plunging bikini with a drink in her hand.
Red Hot
Kelsey had a fun boat day with friends in May 2020 and documented a messy moment in her high-waisted red bikini.
20-Fun!
Kelsey celebrated her 21st birthday on the beach in a bikini. She had a sash on to commemorate her special day. “Ya girl is 21!!!” she wrote on Instagram.