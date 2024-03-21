Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
the bachelors kelsey andersons bikini photos

_kelsey_anderson/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson Is a Bikini Babe! See Photos of Joey’s Finalist in Swimsuits

Fashion & Beauty
Mar 21, 2024 10:20 am·
By
Picture

Kelsey Anderson is the ultimate bikini babe! The Bachelor season 28 finalist has posted tons of swimsuit photos on her Instagram, featuring shots of her rocking a bikini at the beach, pool and more.

Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deal of the Day

50 Shockingly Good Deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale View Deal

From trips to Costa Rica and Punta Cana to springtime pool days in Louisiana, Kelsey always knows how to keep it stylish in a two-piece.

Picture