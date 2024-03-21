Taking the Plunge

Joey and Kelsey’s relationship was taken to the next level when they went on their second one-on-one date in Canada on the February 26, 2024 episode, which took place during week seven of filming.

Both reality stars were taken out of their comfort zone when they had to participate in a polar plunge on the date. Joey later admitted that this date was when he knew he was falling in love with Kelsey, although he didn’t express it to her at the time.

“[It was] how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back,” he explained to Us Weekly. “That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her. But as always, it’s a feeling. It takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through.”