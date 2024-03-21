Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson developed a deep connection on season 28 of The Bachelor. Viewers will find out if she’s his final pick during the finale on March 25, 2024, but the duo has already been on quite a relationship journey up to this point.
Although Joey and Kelsey actually first met when The Bachelor was filmed in the fall of 2023, fans started seeing their love story play out when the season premiered on January 22, 2024. From group dates to one-on-one dates and more, the reality TV couple went through quite a lot on the dating show!
Joey and Kelsey met for the first time when she got out of the limo at Bachelor mansion on night one of filming season 28. She made a good first impression when she paid homage to her roots in New Orleans by pulling out a voodoo doll. When she kissed the doll, Joey played along with the joke and pretended to feel it too.
The premiere episode was filmed in the fall of 2023 and aired on January 22, 2024.
Pageant Queen
During the week three episode, which aired on February 5, 2024, Kelsey stood out to Joey on a group date and received the rose from him at the afterparty. The date required the ladies to compete in a beauty pageant, where they had to model and then show off their best talents.
“I’m just so excited about you, Kelsey,” Joey said after the date.
First Date
Kelsey and Joey finally had their first one-on-one date during week five of The Bachelor. The date took place in Spain and allowed the two to connect while walking around, tasting local food, playing with local kids and more.
During the dinner portion of the date, Kelsey got extremely vulnerable with Joey when she opened up about her mom’s death. Kelsey’s mom died of breast cancer in 2018 and she got emotional while sharing her story with the tennis instructor.
Taking the Plunge
Joey and Kelsey’s relationship was taken to the next level when they went on their second one-on-one date in Canada on the February 26, 2024 episode, which took place during week seven of filming.
Both reality stars were taken out of their comfort zone when they had to participate in a polar plunge on the date. Joey later admitted that this date was when he knew he was falling in love with Kelsey, although he didn’t express it to her at the time.
“[It was] how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back,” he explained to Us Weekly. “That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her. But as always, it’s a feeling. It takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through.”
Hometown Date
Kelsey took Joey to meet her family during the week eight episode, which aired on March 4, 2024. The former college athlete got Kelsey’s dad, Mark Anderson’s, approval.
“I see the way that he is towards you,” Mark told his daughter. “It’s very reassuring.”
It was also on this date that Kelsey told Joey she was “falling in love” with him for the first time.
Fantasy Suites
Kelsey and Joey traveled to Tulum, Mexico, for fantasy suites week on the March 11, 2024, episode of The Bachelor. Joey expressed to Kelsey that he was “falling in love” with her and she said that she was “in love” with him. They spent the night together in the fantasy suite and Joey gave Kelsey a rose, solidifying her spot in the final two.
Viewers will find out how their story continues from there after the March 25, 2024 finale.