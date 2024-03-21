Your account
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson's Relationship Timeline

The Bachelor's Joey and Kelsey's Relationship Timeline: From 1st Date to the Final 2

Mar 21, 2024
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson developed a deep connection on season 28 of The Bachelor. Viewers will find out if she’s his final pick during the finale on March 25, 2024, but the duo has already been on quite a relationship journey up to this point.

Although Joey and Kelsey actually first met when The Bachelor was filmed in the fall of 2023, fans started seeing their love story play out when the season premiered on January 22, 2024. From group dates to one-on-one dates and more, the reality TV couple went through quite a lot on the dating show!

