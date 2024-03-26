Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are not racing to walk down the aisle after getting engaged on The Bachelor finale. The couple “don’t want to rush” getting married, they revealed in an interview published on Monday, March 25.

Kelsey, 25, told People that she and her fiancé will probably wait two or three years before tying the knot, while Joey, 28, added, “It’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

While the pair got engaged when The Bachelor finale filmed in November 2023, they had to keep the news a secret for four months until the episode aired. When they finally went public with their relationship during the live portion of the Monday, March 25, finale, they revealed that they’re planning on moving to New York City together this summer.

ABC

“I’ve always wanted to live there and Joey is supporting me in that,” Kelsey added in the interview with People. “We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it.”

Although Joey, who lived in Hawaii for several years before filming The Bachelor, is a “warm weather” guy, he said he’s “come to love” the Big Apple in recent months. “I’ve never lived in a big city,” he admitted. “My family lives in [the] Philly area and I have close friends [there], so the idea of being close to them finally is going to be great. I think it’s the right time to do it. We’re so excited.”

However, NYC won’t be their forever home, as the tennis instructor said they’ll probably only “spend a year or two” there. And with a long engagement on the horizon, they don’t have to rush to plan a wedding, either.

“I honestly don’t know what I want my wedding to look like,” Kelsey shared. “I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure. I guess we’re going to have to figure that out.”

Joey gave the New Orleans resident his final rose over runner-up Daisy Kent. Heading into the final rose ceremony, Daisy, 25, began having fears that she would not be Joey’s final choice, as she did not receive “validation” from him when she told him that she loved him on their final date. She confirmed her suspicion by visiting Kelsey before the rose ceremony and learned that Kelsey’s feelings had been validated by the former college athlete.

The women, who became close friends during filming, traveled to the rose ceremony together. Daisy approached Joey first and told him that she knew she wasn’t being chosen. “As much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I’m going to do what’s best for me and I’m going to go,” she said.

Following the emotional conversation, Joey reunited with Kelsey and asked her to marry him. Now, they plan to spend some time together in New Orleans before making their move to the east coast.