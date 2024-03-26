Kelsey Anderson’s left hand is officially a little bit heavier! After getting engaged to Joey Graziadei on the finale of The Bachelor, Kelsey is now sporting a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring.

Joey, 28, popped the question at the final rose ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, during the season 28 finale on Monday, March 25. He proposed to Kelsey, 25, with a giant emerald-cut diamond ring that had smaller diamonds around the band.

Before getting down on one knee, the tennis instructor had to decide whether he wanted to spend his life with Kelsey or Daisy Kent. He introduced both women to his family and had quality alone time with each of them before making his choice.

ABC

By the time Daisy, 25, had her last date, she realized that Joey wasn’t going to choose her. Rather than wait for him to end their relationship, she made an unprecedented move by paying Kelsey a visit and letting the New Orleans resident know that she was going to be Joey’s final pick. Daisy then met Joey at the rose ceremony and revealed that she knew where she stood.

While Joey was shocked to hear about Daisy and Kelsey’s meeting and was surprised by how things ended with the Minnesota native, he still got his happily ever after with Kelsey. The happy couple celebrated their engagement with a kiss on the beach.

Things progressed quickly between Kelsey and Joey after they had their first one-on-one date in Spain during week five. They had another one-on-one two weeks later and then Kelsey got to bring Joey to her hometown to meet her family. The former college athlete hit it off with Kelsey’s widowed dad, Mark Anderson, and Kelsey admitted that she was “falling in love” with him.

During fantasy suites, Joey expressed the same feelings back to Kelsey, while she took things a step further and confirmed that she was “in love” with the Pennsylvania native. The feeling turned out to be mutual, which Joey proved when he proposed to the marketing project assistant.

ABC

The Bachelor finale was filmed in the fall of 2023, so Kelsey and Joey have had to hide their relationship for several months. Now that the footage has aired, they’re finally able to go public with their romance, beginning with their appearance during the live finale show.

However, eagle-eyed fans had already been speculating for weeks that Kelsey was Joey’s final pick. In February, the ABC stars shared separate social media posts with the same background, leading to theories that they were together. Turns out the Bachelor Nation sleuths were spot on!