From an iconic outfit change to standing her ground to haters, Maria Georgas has made her mark on The Bachelor. The season 28 contestant was introduced to viewers as the girl from Canada but oh (Canada,) she is so much more!

Who Is ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Maria Georgas?

All eyes are on Maria this season and it seems like that’s always been the case even before she joined the show. The Ontario native gained a boost of confidence before arriving at the Bachelor mansion when “a psychic reading recently left her thinking that Joey [Graziadei] could be her future husband.”

“Maria is a bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants. The Canadian beauty is so done with short-term flings and situationships, and she’s ready to settle down with her perfect match,” according to her ABC.com bio.

The Bachelor is a PG-13 family-friendly show, so there probably won’t be any catfights between the women. That being said, the executive assistant would be well-prepared in any threatening situation because she is a “black belt in Taekwondo karate” and isn’t afraid to wax on, wax off.

What Happens Between Maria Georgas and Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor’?

Let’s debrief her limo entrance, shall we? Maria’s dress stood out the most during night 1 and in most of the history of The Bachelor. Keeping it original and unique, she wore a black gown with a fully open back as the top of the dress wrapped around the back of her neck and fell down her chest and into the skirt. The ensemble featured brass medallion flowers at her hips and ribcage, which made the look one to remember.

ABC

Maria showcased her confidence during her introduction to Joey by admitting that she still lived in Canada, but “could change that.” The tennis pro gushed over how “awesome” it was to meet Maria and watched her take her last step into the mansion as he shamelessly enjoyed watching her walk in that dress!

Does Maria have a passion for fashion? Clearly. During a post-group date cocktail hour on episode 2, she was able to snag alone time with Joey. Maria abruptly stopped their conversation to “slip into something more comfortable” and returned wearing a flirty two-piece floor-length skirt set that exposed her toned figure.

Needless to say, jaws were on the floor … and Maria’s fellow contestants were fuming.

If Joey doesn’t give Maria his final rose, it’s OK because she already got the stamp of approval from his Bachelorette ex-girlfriend, Charity Rose.

“It’s giving main character, comedian, real, hot, yup I’m invested,” ​Charity gushed in the comment section of Maria’s January 31 Instagram post.

Maria Georgas/ Instagram

Does Maria Georgas Cause Drama on ‘The Bachelor’?

Although she steals the show and isn’t afraid to be herself, Maria has showcased empathy to the other women competing for Joey’s final rose.

Prime example, she sacrificed time away from Joey to console Lauren Hollinger during a group wedding challenge during episode 2. Lauren was visibly upset as the date brought up valid emotions about her father’s recent death. Maria took her aside and gave her the best girl-to-girl pep talk before they washed away her sorrows with margaritas.

Later in the episode, Madina Alam was worried about receiving a rose because she was not invited to the group dates. The mental health therapist explained that she was insecure about being one of the oldest women in the house and made it a mission to get one-on-one time during the cocktail party.

While talking to a few women, Maria brought up Madina’s concern and tried leveling with her by saying she was also one of the oldest ladies in the group and reiterated that it was not a negative trait. Sydney Gordon overheard the tail end of Maria’s conversation from across the courtyard and accused her of starting drama. After a game of telephone went through the Bachelor mansion, Maria confronted Sydney and attempted to clear the air. However, Sydney gave her a passive response and later admitted that she found Maria annoying.

Next week, fans will watch Sydney bring the drama up to Joey, who will then confront Maria with sternness.