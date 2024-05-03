It seems Taylor Swift’s new diss track “thanK you aIMee” did not put an end to her longtime feud with Kim Kardashian. The rivals “definitely aren’t ready to forgive and forget yet,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kim was shocked. The fact that Taylor thought it was OK to involve her child … It was a total low blow,” the insider claims, specifically about Taylor’s lyric, “One day your kid comes home singin’ a song that one us two know is about you.”

Kim, 43, seemed unfazed by the lyrics during her April 22 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, telling the host, “Life is good.” However, day after the release of Taylor’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Kim got her revenge by sharing a throwback photo of herself with Karlie Kloss, Taylor’s former bestie, in honor of pal Derek Blasberg’s birthday on April 23.

“Taylor wasn’t surprised by the dig. She thought it was a typical mean girl move by Kim,” the insider continues. “At this rate, these two may never get along.”

As the “Karma” artist and the Kardashians star’s feud was reignited, Kim reportedly lost 100,000 Instagram followers after the release of TTPD.

“The power of Taylor’s fan base is so immense,” adds the insider. “Her calling Kim a bully and whipping her fans into a frenzy is not something she can dismiss.”

The drama between the two A-Listers dates back nearly a decade to when Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, rapped, “I made that bitch famous,” a reference to the time he interrupted Taylor during her 2009 VMA acceptance speech. When Taylor objected to the lyric “that bitch,” Kim shared a video of a call in which Taylor and Kanye discussed the song, with Taylor seeming to approve the line.

Taylor has long insisted the video was manipulated, telling Time in December 2023, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.” Taylor added, “Trash takes itself out every single time.”

According to an insider, Taylor “felt compelled to tell her truth.” “This is her side of the story. Kim and Kanye should have known better. Besides, she didn’t start the feud,” the source adds. “This whole feud has become very personal and toxic.”