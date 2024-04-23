Kim Kardashian Gives 1st Interview Since Taylor's Diss Song

Kim Kardashian sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for her first interview since the release of Taylor Swift’s song “thanK you aIMee,” but the reality star avoided addressing the diss track.

“Life is good,” Kim, 43, told Jimmy during her Monday, April 22, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While Jimmy, 56, didn’t ask the reality star anything about Taylor’s song, he did mention the feud between Taylor, 34, Kim and ​ex-husband Kanye West during his opening monologue. Jimmy recalled the time he had former senator John Kerry on his show in 2016 and discovered he was a Swiftie.

“I asked [John Kerry] about Kanye West being a jerk to Taylor at the MTV Awards,” the late night host said.

He then pointed out that the Boston Globe did a story about the senator’s appearance and the reporter believed Kerry might be a fan of Taylor’s.

Sources previously told Life & Style on Sunday, April 21, that Kim isn’t bothered by the shade thrown her way from the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer.

“Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now-famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye aspect of it,” the insider revealed. “She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation. It would just open up a whole new can of worms and she’s truly moved on.”

The source added that Taylor, 34, on the other hand, is prepared for any backlash from Kim regarding the tune.

“Taylor wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash,” the insider said. “But Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care about whatever the fallout might be.”

Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department dropped on April 19, and fans quickly realized the track “thanK you aIMee” was ​seemingly about Kim thanks to the capitalized letters in the title. In the song, Taylor sings about a high school bully named Aimee who used to torment her when she was younger.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, / I was buildin’ somethin’,” the Grammy winner sings in the chorus. “And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

The song goes on to reveal that the bully in the song was not, in fact, named Aimee.

“I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues,” Taylor continues.

However, by the end of the song the chorus changes from “f–k you, Aimee” to “thank you, Aimee” as Taylor realizes all the problems that Kim and Ye, 46, caused eventually helped her get to where she is today.