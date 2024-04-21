Kim Kardashian Has 'Truly Moved On' From Taylor Swift Drama

Taylor Swift surprised everyone when her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, had a track referencing her years-long feud with Kim Kardashian. However, sources exclusively tell Life & Style that The Kardashians star isn’t all that bothered by it.

“Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye [West] aspect of it,” a source reveals to Life & Style. “She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation. It would just open up a whole new can of worms and she’s truly moved on.”

Taylor’s song “thanK you aIMee” tells the story of someone being bullied by a person named Aimee. However, the obvious capitalization of the name “Kim” quickly had fans deducing the song was about the reality star. Taylor, 34, goes on to confirm that the real bully was not, in fact, named Aimee in the lyrics.

“I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues,” the Grammy winner sings on the track.

The chorus references Kim, 43, as Taylor sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’, and I can’t forget the way you made me feel / Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’, but I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

While the majority of the song features Taylor calling Kim out for their longtime feud, by the end of the song, she reveals that the hardship Kim put her through helped form who she is now.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The two women famously feuded after Kim’s then-husband Kanye West released his song “Famous” in 2016 that had the line, “Might have sex with Taylor Swift / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Ye, 46, claimed that Taylor gave him permission to use her name in the song, but Taylor said that wasn’t true. The “Karma” singer claimed that he only asked her to share the song on her social media. Kim then released an audio recording that seemed to show Taylor giving him permission. However, Taylor claimed that audio was “manipulated” and “illegally recorded.”

When Taylor was interviewed as Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, she revealed that the backlash from the feud caused her to spiral into a deep depression.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year,” Taylor confessed in the article published on December 6, 2023. “I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”