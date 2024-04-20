Taylor Swift Fans Find 2nd Message to Kim Kardashian in TTPD

Taylor Swift’s newest album The Tortured Poets Department is filled with easter eggs about her past relationships, but one song seems to reference her years-long feud with Kim Kardashian. The title, “thanK you aIMee,” spells out Kim’s name with capital letters, but now a few Swifties think there’s more to the story.

One of Taylor’s other tracks is titled “imgonnagetyouback,” but fans find it odd that the Grammy winner used all lowercase letters with no spaces.

“All the grammatically incorrect deluxe tracks spell ‘I’m gonna get you back Kim,” one TikTok user wrote.

However, not everyone was convinced.

“‘imgonnagetyouback’ isn’t about Kim. Ignore the first one,” commented one skeptical fan.

On top of the grammatical oddities, Taylor’s fans think this also means the “Anti Hero” singer is about to drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version). The original version of Reputation was loaded with nods to Kim, 43, and Taylor’s ongoing feud, and her mention of the Skims founder’s name in TTPD has Swifties believing the album is right around the corner.

“Rep TV is gonna come out with a vault track about Kim,” someone wrote in the comments.

Another added, “This means Rep TV is brewing.”

Taylor’s feud with Kim initially began when Kanye West, Kim’s future ex-husband, interrupted Taylor at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards as she received the award for Best Female Video. Ye, 46, came out on stage to say that he believed Beyoncé should have won instead.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While Taylor, Ye and Kim eventually squashed their beef, it was reignited in 2016. Ye claimed that Taylor gave him permission to use her name in his song “Famous.”

“I might have sex with Taylor Swift / Why? I made that bitch famous,” Ye raps in the song.

However, the “All Too Well” songstress said via Instagram that wasn’t the case and that Ye never mentioned the part referring to Taylor as “that bitch.”

In July 2016, Kim released audio of the alleged phone call, where Taylor could be heard calling it a “compliment” and thanking Ye for the “heads up” about the track. The Kardashians star also seemingly referenced Taylor, 34, in a tweet about it being “National Snake Day,” and Kim’s fans flooded Taylor’s social media with snake emojis.

Soon after, Taylor took a break from social media and didn’t release any music until her return with Reputation in 2018. The album featured snake imagery and was a nod to her feud with Kim and Ye. The songs were more aggressive than any of her previous tunes and fans went wild.