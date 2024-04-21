Taylor Swift Isn’t Worried About Backlash From Kim K. Drama

Taylor Swift’s song “thanK you aIMee” from The Tortured Poets Department references her years-long feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the Grammy winner is ready for anything Kim or Ye have to say about it.

“Taylor wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash,” an insider reveals to Life & Style. “But Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care about whatever the fallout might be.”

Along with “thanK you aIMee,” Taylor’s song “Cassandra” also seems to hint at her feud with the reality TV star and Ye, 46, and the source says that the “Carnival” rapper might eventually address the tunes.

“The big question is whether Kanye will chime in on ‘thanK you aIMee’ or ‘Cassandra,’ which also references the infamous phone call,” the insider says. “I’m pretty certain Kanye will eventually respond. His wife Bianca [Censori,] who wasn’t even a fan of Kanye’s music before she met him, finds it all very amusing. I’ve heard she likes Taylor’s music and think it’s all fair play.”

Sources previously revealed to Life & Style that Kim, 43, has “truly moved on” from the drama.

“Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye aspect of it,” the insider revealed. “She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation. It would just open up a whole new can of worms.”

Kim and Taylor, 34, famously began feuding in 2016 when Ye released his song “Famous.” The lyrics mention Taylor in the line, “Might have sex with Taylor Swift / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

While Ye claimed that Taylor gave him permission to use her name in the song, she said that he only asked her to share the song on her social media. Kim then released an audio recording of a call between the “Gold Digger” artist and Taylor that seemed to show her agreeing to the lyrics. Kim’s fans labeled the “All Too Well” songstress a snake and flooded her social media with snake emojis. Taylor later claimed that the call was manipulated.

When Taylor was chosen as Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, she slammed Kim.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor said in the interview published on December 6, 2023. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”