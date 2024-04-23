Kim Kardashian Shares Pic With Karlie Kloss After Taylor Diss

Kim Kardashian seemed to subtly clap back at Taylor Swift‘s diss song “thanK you aIMee” by showing how she’s close to the singer’s former BFF Karlie Kloss.

The Skims founder wished fashion writer and socialite Derek Blasberg a happy birthday on Tuesday, April 23. Kim, 43, included two Instagram Story throwback photos of the pair together at elegant events. She added one more of a selfie Derek took featuring Karlie, 31, on one side of him and Kim on the other.

The American Horror Story: Delicate star made duck lips in the photo, and she was also joined by sister Khloé Kardashian, with both wearing dark sunglasses. Karlie flashed her supermodel smile in the throwback snapshot.

The aspiring lawyer’s possible taunt at her friendship with Karlie comes four days after Taylor, 34, released the track “thanK you aIMee,” off her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song, along with 14 others, dropped at 2 a.m. on April 19, as part of a 31-song double album version of TTPD.

Fans immediately speculated the song was about Kim, with the way the letters in the track title ​capitalized her name. The lyrics seemed to hint that Aimee was a pseudonym for Kim, including, “I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After the tune’s release, Swifties unleashed on Kim’s Instagram posts, taunting her about the possible diss track. The Kardashians star ended up losing 100,000 Instagram followers after the ​song dropped.

Kim did her best to seem unbothered by the song and the attention surrounding it during a Monday, April 22, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and told the host, “Life is good.”

Taylor and Karlie were once so close they took a road trip up the California coast together and later shared a joint cover of Vogue in 2013, which focused on their tight friendship. The Kode With Klossy founder and the Pennsylvania native were inseparable after Taylor moved to New York City and released her first pop album, 1989, in 2014.

Getty Images

Karlie attended the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor and other squad members. They were spotted out together on dinner dates in 2016, but their friendship seemed to drift apart.

Taylor didn’t attend either of Karlie’s two weddings to Jordan Kushner in October 2018 and June 2019, although her rep claimed the “Cruel Summer” singer was invited but couldn’t attend either event due to “prior commitments.”

The St. Louis, Missouri, native told The New York Times in 2018 that Taylor was still one of her “closest friends.” Karlie said, “Don’t believe everything you read,” when it came to internet speculation about their friendship breaking down. However, in August 2019, the entrepreneur and her husband vacationed with Taylor’s archenemy, music manager ​Scooter Braun, as he shared posts of the smiling group along with the caption, “Week of laughter.”