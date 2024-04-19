Kim Kardashian Taunted by Swifties After thanK you aIMee

Fans of Taylor Swift are going wild after hearing what seemed to be the pop star’s diss track about Kim Kardashian, called “thanK you aIMee,” off her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Taylor, 34, dropped the surprise track along with 14 others at 2 a.m. on Friday, April 19, as part of a 31-song double album version of TTPD. Many fans immediately speculated that “thanK you aIMee” was about Kim, 43, and the pop star’s years-long feud with the reality TV personality and Kanye West because of the strategic capitalization of the letters “KIM.” Some of the lyrics also seemed to hint that Aimee was a pseudonym for Kim, including, “I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

Swifties took to X to share their reactions to the alleged diss track.

“Kim Kardashian after hearing thanK you alMee by Taylor Swift. Taylor cooked the plastic out of her,” one fan wrote, including a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip of Kim becoming emotional during a conversation with sister Kourtney Kardashian and saying, “Why would you say that?” The tweet also included a screenshot of fake lyrics from the song reading, “Bitch f–k you and your ex-husband.”

Another fan shared their favorite lyrics from the song, writing, “‘I don’t think you’ve changed much — And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’ — A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.’ MY GOD Taylor Swift went in on Kim Kardashian.”

“Idk what’s funnier, the random kim k smack cam or the fact that Taylor nicknamed her Aimee,” a third Swiftie tweeted, while another wrote, “Taylor Swift making a whole diss record about Kim K is absolutely hilarious!! Hopped on that track like, ‘AND ANOTHER THING…!!!’”

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

For those who need a refresher on the drama between Kim, Taylor and Ye, 46, it all began at the 2009 MTV VMAs when the rapper interrupted the singer’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video to say that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. Though the two seemingly settled their differences for a while, the feud was reignited in 2016 when Ye namedropped Taylor on his song “Famous.”

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” he rapped.

At the time, Kim claimed that Ye had called Taylor to ask for permission to include the lyric about her, which Taylor allegedly approved of. However, a spokesperson for Taylor claimed that Ye did not ask for permission to include her name in the song and instead asked her to share the track on her Twitter account, which she allegedly declined. In July 2016, Kim released video footage of the alleged phone call, where the songstress could be heard calling it a “compliment” and thanking Ye for the “heads up” about the track. However, Taylor later claimed that the phone call was “illegally recorded” and “manipulated.”

There were several “thanK you aIMee” listeners who believed that Taylor was simply stirring up trouble from the past and could have let it go instead.

“Taylor being so full of s–t is what drives me crazy about her. When Kim had her on the ropes with that recording she said she ‘wanted to be excluded from this narrative’ now almost 10 years later she’s writing songs trying to drag Kim about the past,” one user tweeted.

Taylor previously name-dropped Kim and the drama in her December 2023 Time Person of the Year interview.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out there to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she told the publication. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”