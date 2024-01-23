Joey Graziadei’s journey to find love on The Bachelor may have just started, but Bachelor Nation already wants to know if the tennis pro is engaged to one of the 32 contestants vying for his heart.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

Is The Bachelor’s Joey Engaged?

This is your last chance to scroll away before season 28 is spoiled … and the answer is yes! The hunky athlete who was Charity Lawson’s runner-up is engaged to Daisy Kent, according to Reality Steve.

The comment section of Steve’s spoiler post was full of well-wishes for the rumored couple, with one fan even saying that their family member went to college with Daisy and was her sorority sister.

“She said [Daisy] is the sweetest girl she had ever met and that she is so genuine,” the Bachelor Nation member wrote. “I’m happy for Joey. I met him on two of his group dates at the start of his journey. He is very genuine and sweet. Perfect match!”

Who Were ‘The Bachelor’ Joey’s Top Two?

Joey had a tough decision to make between his top two contestants, who are said to be Daisy and Kelsey Anderson, Reality Steve posted. Daisy is a 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota who comes from a “big, loving family,” while Kelsey is also a 25-year-old who works as a junior project manager. Being from New Orleans, she wanted to be with a man who had a “great sense of humor” and the desire to give back.

Who Were ‘The Bachelor’ Joey’s Top Three?

Getting to the top three is always a challenge on The Bachelor, and joining Daisy and Kelsey was Rachel Nance, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Who Made It to Hometowns on Joey’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

Hometowns, anyone in Bachelor Nation can attest, separate the top four and the final two. Daisy, Kelsey, Rachel and Maria Georgas all took Joey back to their hometowns, but only the top three made it through the big test.

Are Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent Still Together?

While Joey and Daisy are said to get engaged during The Bachelor season 28, it’s still too early to say if they’re still together. That hasn’t stopped Daisy from posting all about the season on social media, however, and she took to Instagram to gush about her time on the show.

“Excited for you to see some of the layers that have made me who I am,” Daisy wrote, before turning her attention to her experience with cochlear implants. “I hope in my story people find a connection and feel a little less alone. Here’s to seeing the beauty in all the unexpected things life gives you.”