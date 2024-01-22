'Bachelor' Bracket 2024: Joey's Printable for Season 28

Joey Graziadei has it all, but the handsome tennis pro star is missing his other half. Fans are ready to watch ​The Bachelor season 28 star find love after he got his heart broken during Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Now, 32 beautiful women are ready to win Joey’s heart in hopes of receiving his final rose – and they are willing to go to great lengths to become Mrs. Graziadei.

There’s no need to hype ​up Joey, 28, before his season premiere because he has already won over the hearts of America with his chivalry and class.

“Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love,” according to a series description by ABC.com. “As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

Bachelor Monday soirées have taken over fans’ households and which better way to follow along Joey’s journey than with a friendly competitive activity? Save the 2024 Bachelor bracket below and use it throughout the season!

ABC

Joey was Charity’s runner-up after she chose now-fiancé Dotun Olubeko‘s proposal during The Bachelorette season 20. That being said, there was no love lost during Joey and Charity’s oncamera split. The Pennsylvania native gave his now ex-girlfriend his authentic well wishes for her future, even if that meant she was going to soon be engaged to his costar.

Although Joey was eager and ready to find his wife on The Bachelor, he felt the process “was unnatural early on.”

“It felt unnatural through the whole process and people will see that. I tried to be as open and honest about that. I didn’t try to act like I was supposed to be in this role, or I had it figured out,” he told Us Weekly on ​Monday, January 22. “That wouldn’t be me to do that, but the best thing I could do each time, what I kept trying to do, was do it to the best of my ability and just kind of trust that I was doing my best so I could kind of live with everything that comes out of it.”

Tune into The Bachelor season 28 premiere on Monday, January 22, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Hulu subscribers can stream the episode the following day.