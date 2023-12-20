Joey Graziadei's ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 Contestants: Names, Photos

The cast of women who will compete for tennis pro Joey Graziadei‘s heart on ​season 28 of The Bachelor has been announced.

“I’m just a normal guy that was looking to find my person,” Joey, who Bachelor Nation fans will recognize as the runner-up of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, said in a promo clip for his season, which premieres on ABC on January 22, 2024.

Keep scrolling to meet the 32 bachelorettes vying to be Joey’s “person.”