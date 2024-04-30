Nicholas Galitzine has solidified himself as a heartthrob with leading roles in romantic comedies, but is he taken in real life? Find out if the Idea of You actor has a girlfriend.

Does Nicholas Galitzine Have a Girlfriend?

While Nicholas hasn’t confirmed that he has a romantic partner, he hinted at a possible romance by sharing a cryptic photo of him holding a woman’s hand via his Instagram Stories in March 2024.

Shortly after Nicholas shared the photo with his fans, many social media users did some digging and speculated that the woman in the photo was Cameron Valentina. The theories circulated after she posted a now-deleted video on Instagram, which featured a man that many believed was the Purple Hearts actor.

However, neither Cameron nor Nicholas have confirmed that she was in the photo or that they are dating.

Nicholas Galitzine Prefers to Keep His Love Life Private

Despite portraying the love interest in several films, Nicholas seemingly prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight. Meanwhile, he has also admitted to struggling to find a balance between his personal and professional lives.

“I am acutely aware that I am so lucky to do the job that I do, but it, like any job, has its pitfalls,” he told People in April 2024. “The transience of the job, never really being in the same place at the same time as maybe family or relationships, can be really difficult, really straining.”

The Red, White & Royal Blue actor continued, “It’s why it’s important to have people in your life who keep you grounded and keep your energy up, keep you going. It’s also important to take breaks and have time to yourself as a human being as well.”

Nicholas previously revealed that some of his romances ended due to his career. “It’s definitely hard,” he told v in an October 2023 interview. “I mean, my last couple of girlfriends, I feel like we’ve had to go our separate ways essentially because of the travel. And it’s difficult. I mean, people who also work in the industry get it, but the job is definitely not conducive to nourishing relationships.”

“And even with my family, it’s really difficult for them to not be able to see me as much as they’d like, because I’m constantly in different countries,” Nicholas continued. “I think you find out who the people are that you are really connected with; I’m one of these people who makes the effort to connect. Even if I’m on the other side of the world, if I care about someone, I take the time.”