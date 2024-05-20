Scott Disick’s Weight Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos of His Slim Down After Car Accident
Scott Disick was left unable to partake in physical activity following an August 2022 car accident, leading to an unexpected weight gain. However, the reality star has since shed major pounds and showed off his weight loss while out and about in the spring of 2024.
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
The car crash left Scott with an injured back and nearly required him to get surgery. However, he was able to recover and work toward getting in shape once again.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7