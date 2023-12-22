Scott Disick is “back in shape” after putting on some extra pounds due to injuries sustained after rolling his Lamborghini in the August 2022 car accident.

“Scott wasn’t happy about putting on the extra pounds, he hated it really,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good.”

The source continued, “He was always pretty fit and lean, but he hasn’t been the same since he rolled his Lamborghini in 2022. His back hurt, he didn’t feel great and before he knew it he had packed on about 20 to 25 pounds.”

Scott was spotted on Thursday, December 21, looking noticeably thinner in khaki pants and a fitted T-shirt as he took care of some Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with influencer Mary-Grayson Hunt.

While Scott was able to walk away from the crash in 2022, the injuries he received in the accident plagued him afterward and fans saw him struggling in episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In an October 4 episode of the series, viewers saw Scott tell Khloé Kardashian, “I’ve gained a lot of weight here because of my back.”

Doctors cautioned the reality TV star that he might be forced to undergo surgery to heal the damage from the accident, but Khloé, 39, urged Scott to look into physical therapy before opting for surgery. Later Khloé admitted that this was “the unhealthiest she had ever seen” Scott, noting that he was “barely mobile” at the time.

In The Kardashians season 3, Scott opened up about the crash.

“So, I was going up to pick Mason [Disick] up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself,” the Flip It Like Disick alum said to matriarch Kris Jenner. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So, the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar.”

He continued, “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

In a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the “primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor.”