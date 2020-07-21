Scott Disick’s California Home Has the Most Gorgeous Views: See Photos!

Livin’ large! Scott Disick’s home in Hidden Hills California, in Los Angeles County, is what real estate dreams are made of. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lives in a nearly $6 million house, according to multiple outlets.

You’d think with a pad like that, Scott would never want to leave, but as it happens, the Talentless founder has put his house on the market twice since purchasing it in January 2016. Scott last listed his mansion in 2019 for $13 million.

However, as of summer 2020, it looks like the Flip It Like Disick producer is still residing there with his three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — who also live part-time with their mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

In September 2019, Scott did an interview with Architectural Digest in which he expressed his love for home decor and interior design. The New York native revealed he began reading design magazines as a teenager.

“But then for a pretty long time I stopped caring because I didn’t really have any place to [express] it,” Scott said. “Once I was doing my own house, it came back to me and I started remembering all the magazines I used to read, the furniture brands and different eras.”

In his youth, Scott was drawn to Italian mid-century design. Eventually, he gravitated toward a French mid-century aesthetic. “Things change over the years, but I’ve always loved furniture,” he explained.

Because Scott grew up in Eastport, Long Island, he wanted his house in California to remind him of his roots. “I was looking for something that felt very East Coast,” he recalled. “I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house, but updated.”

Clearly, Scott found his dream home. Perhaps the most amazing feature of his mansion is the perfectly manicured, sprawling backyard complete with a pool and stunning views. The Lord and his kiddos spend a lot of time back there — and it’s not hard to see why!

